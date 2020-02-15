Phnom Penh: A car crashes into a divider in the early hours of February 15, 2020, along Street 289, corner of Street 528, in Boeng Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a man, along with several other friends, was driving a Toyota Prius, 2A-6139, along Route 289 in a north-to-south direction.

After the incident, local authorities asked the traffic police to pick up the car and keep it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office to wait for a settlement.

NKD