FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Prius Hits Divider

cne9 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: A car crashes into a divider in the early hours of February 15, 2020, along Street 289, corner of Street 528, in Boeng Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a man, along with several other friends, was driving a Toyota Prius, 2A-6139, along Route 289 in a north-to-south direction.

After the incident, local authorities asked the traffic police to pick up the car and keep it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office to wait for a settlement.

NKD

You May Also Like

85 Cambodians Released From Thai Jail

cne0

Crafty Kep Crab Sellers Caught Selling Underweight

cne0

Chinese/Taiwanese Couple Busted With Drugs And Guns

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *