Ratanakiri: On the night of February 12, 2020, along National Road 78 near Toul Thok roundabout, Village 1, Kravanh Commune, Banlung Municipality, Ratanakiri Province, the Ratanakkiri Provincial Police Anti-Narcotics Division inspected all drivers, including those in control of buses.

The Provincial Anti-Narcotics Bureau of the Police Office in cooperation with the Banlung Police Department, conducted a urine test on a total of 122 vehicles.

As a result, 120 negative urine (+) tests were performed, but 2 drivers of passenger buses tested positive and were taken away to build a court case.

