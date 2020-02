Phnom Penh: At 12:35 pm on February 15, 2020, a foreigner was injured near the offices of Electricity of Cambodia, Wat Phnom, after a street robbery.

Before the incident, two foreigners were standing and taking photos and walking around Wat Phnom, when thieves suddenly appeared on a motorbike who snatched the victim’s camera.

After the incident, authorities arrived at the scene and the injured man was taken by ambulance to hospital. AREY