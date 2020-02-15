According to information released by the Guangxi Health and Medical Commission of China, four Chinese nationals were diagnosed with COVID-19 after traveling to Cambodia. The first patient developed symptoms 6 days after leaving Cambodia.

According to the official CPP health department announcement, the first patient was Lin Moumou (male, 68 years old), the remaining 3 patients were Yang Moumou (female, 68 years old), Yang Moumou (female, 66 years old), and Wang Moumou (female, 66 years old), 4 of them are from Shenyang, Liaoning Province.

On January 20, the 4 patients and 4 other people took a bus from Beihai to Nanning and traveled to Cambodia by air with a group. The same group had tourists from Hubei.

On January 24, four people returned to Nanning by air from Cambodia and took a train to return to Beihai.

On January 30, six days after leaving Cambodia, Lin Moumou developed fever and stayed at home taking medication.

On February 10, Lin Moumou was sent to Beihai People’s Hospital. Yang Moumou, Yang Moumou and Wang Moumou were quarantined for medical observation as close contacts.

On February 11, Lin was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

On February 14th, Yang Moumou, Yang Moumou and Wang Moumou were also diagnosed with new cases of coronavirus pneumonia.



Previously 3 Chinese nationals who visited Cambodia were diagnosed after returning home



