KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health ministry said in a statement, adding that her husband had tested negative.

The Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America Inc, docked in the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday after being shunned by several countries on fears that passengers could be carrying the virus. REUTERS

Press release in Malaysia