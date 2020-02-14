Phnom Penh: Gen. Seng Phally, President of the Cambodian Police Academy, and Rod Jarman, President of the London Policing College, held a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding Understand between the Police Academy of Cambodia and the London Police College, UK on February 14.

During the event, the President of the Police Academy of Cambodia stated that in order to enhance its excellence, the Police Academy of Cambodia has further expanded its international relations with the London Police College to cooperate on education, training of police officers and research work including:

1) Improving police knowledge and competence through the modernization of operating methods to prevent, investigate and crack down on all kinds of offenses, especially transnational offenses, organized crime and technological offenses.

2) Developing a specific Joint Action Plan for the yearly implementation.

3) File sharing research and other academic documents via an online information center.

4) Preparing for an international conference on job training and education of police officers.

5) The creation of scientific research projects between the two countries’ police.

6) Establishing an international academic award.

7) Capacity development of officers, staff and trainers centralized through a program of exchange visits by delegates from both sides.

8) Internationalization of police education programs and programs in line with regional and international frameworks. KOH REPORT