Preah Vihear: A military officer was injured in a landmine explosion on February 14: 2020. The soldier from Battalion 385, was reportedly on a four man unit patrolling two VA points (71.322.91.164) to Point VA (71.419.91578) on Hill 385. Upon returning to position To the VA (70.897.91.559) the Lt. Gen. ID 203177, an officer in 2 Platoon 3 Battalion 385 was injured by a blast to his chest, throat and right leg at 12.10.

He was taken to Sra commune in Preah Vihear province for treatment.