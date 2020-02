Phnom Penh: A fire broke out in a disused shop at 10 pm on February 13, 2020, on the corner of Street 358, Toul Svay Prey I, Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

People who witnessed the incident used water and fire extinguishers, before six firefighters from the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner arrived at the scene.

It is reported that the building was often used by homeless people and drug addicts. KPT