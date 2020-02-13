Sihanoukville: On the morning of February 13, 2020, the cruise ship Westerdam , with around 2,000 tourists and crew is preparing to anchor in Sihanoukville Port.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor HE Kouch Chamroeun said that a team of government officials, including doctors, immigration police officers and government officials were present at the port to welcome the international tourists arriving.

The team is focused on getting medical examinations to look for suspected cases of the coronavirus, but doctors on the ship claimed there have been no cases aboard.

After disembarkation, the passengers will be taken to the airport to return to their home countries. KHMERNOTE