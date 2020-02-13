Kampot: (Primary info) A fire broke out at an KHR gas station 3:50 pm on February 13, 2020, along National Road 3, near Boeung Chhouk market, Chhouk district, Kampot province.

The first victim was named as Khin Panha, a 25-year-old man from Anlong Cha village, Chak commune, Koh Lach district, Prey Veng province. The other case is unknown.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

After the incident, police and firefighters intervened at the scene.

Pic of victim: POST NEWS