Koh Kong: Officials will inaugurate National Road 55 in Thmor Dam, Pursat province, in March. There will also soon be the opening of National Road 10 linking Samlot, Battambang to Koh Kong.

National Road 55 was built under a concession financing from the Government of the People’s Republic of China, with a total contribution of $ 132.80 million to the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The total road length is 180 km, 9 meters wide and 45 bridges. It runs from National Road No 5 (191 + 150) through the Cardamom Mountains – Veal Veng-Thmor District, Pursat Province (along the Cambodia-Thailand Border with Trat Province).

The project started on May 4, 2015, and took 42-months to construct by Bridge Road Corporation China (CRBC), under technical supervision from Guangzhou Wanna Construction Supervision Co.,

The construction of this shortcut will reduce the freight time from Battambang to Sihanoukville port. POST NEWS