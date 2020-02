Takeo: A man died in a massive explosion while making fireworks at 8:30 am on the morning of February 13 in Kraing Thnong commune, Bati district.

Bat Chhim, the governor of Bati district, said the victim, Keo Chhen, 50, was a firework salesman, who sold his goods for funerals etc.

The explosion destroyed his workshop and the remains of the victim were scattered across the area. KOHSANTEPHEAP