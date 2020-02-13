Phnom Penh: At 7:50 pm on February 12, 2020, Anti-Human Trafficking Department and juvenile protection officers cooperated with local police to raid a massage shop.

Two suspects, a couple and six workers were taken for questioning over claims that “Samp Pat” massage parlor in Borey Vina, offered sex services.

The two suspects in the possession of the property were named as Vanda (husband) and Srey Phat (wife). The six victims were a 15 and two 17 -year-old girls from Kampong Thom province, a 17 year old from Kampong Cham province, an 18 year old from Kratie province and a 20 year old female

Based on the testimony of the six victims and the answers of the suspects, the couple ran the massage shop with 6 female sex workers, 3 of them minors under the age of 18.

Two suspects were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. AREY