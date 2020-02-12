Phnom Penh: At 5:30 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 a fire broke out on the corner of Pasteur (51) and 360, Boeng Keng Kang I commune, Boeung Keng Kang district, Phnom Penh.

The fire was successfully extinguished and caused no injuries, but destroyed a motorcycle.

UPDATE: According to people at the scene, at first they heard an explosion and a fire broke out on a power line, followed by a full-on blaze, igniting two motorcycles.

Residents immediately used several fire extinguishers and two fire trucks arrived at the scene to put out the fire, but were unable to do so. because the electricity was not turned off. Video: TVFB

Phnom Penh Police