Phnom Penh: Sen Sok district police chased a wanted thief from the Hanoi Rd Corner with St. 1986 in Phnom Penh Thmey, all the way to St. 70 in Daun Penh at 3:50 pm, February 11: 2020.

According to the Sen Sok district police, the suspect is wanted for many crimes and was spotted in the afternoon by police in Sen Sok district.

H sped off on a black 125 motorcycle with no license plate, and made it past the old Boeng Kak Lake, to the corner of Street 70, Srah Chak commune, Daun Penh district, where he was apprehended.

The suspect was then detained for questioning at Sen Sok district station. POST NEWS

UPDATE: The suspect was named as Khin Saren, 21, who had stolen a backpack from a woman in Sen Sok.