Phnom Penh: A Tela gas station employee beat up a tuk-tuk driver at about 2 and 50 pm on 11 February 2020, in Chom Chao 3, Por Senchey District, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was named as Phin Samnang, a 25-year-old worker at the gas station.

The victim, Chak Poeun, a disabled 64-year-old tuk-tuk driver, lives in Phnom Penh Thmey commune, Sen Sok district.

According to the victim, he was with his wife and child after going to Oudong. He stopped for gas and handed the $ 10 to the suspect, but he refused to take it because the money was a little torn.

He then told his wife to go down to the exchange and got into an argument with the worker, who punched him 3 times, causing injuries to his eyes and a bloody lip.

His wife came in immediately and stopped him.

After the incident, the victim filed a complaint at Chom Chao 3 police station.

Authorities later summoned the two parties to mediate, with the victim asking for $ 450 in compensation. POST NEWS



