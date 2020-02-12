Kompong Cham province: A 63-year-old woman living in Chamkar Leu district was handed over to the police, after she was accused of intentional damage and blasphemy. The report says she attacked a grave with a hammer and other implements.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm on February 11, 2020 at the cemetery in Banteay Chey village, Speu commune, Chamkar Leu district.

The arrested suspect was named as Ith Sophal, a 63-year-old Cambodian woman, was living in the village. The victim, whose family members are buried in the tomb was anmed as Yin Huch, a 61-year-old man.

After interrogation, the suspect confessed to the actions and was forwarded to the provincial police headquarters to take legal action. However, sources say that she is mentally unstable (and has become worse since the death of her mother), and that there had been conflicts between her and the family who owned the grave in the past. KOHSANTEPHEAP