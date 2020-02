Siem Reap: EdC have published an announcement on the implementation of the renovation, replacement of equipment and the replacement of the electrical line in Siem Reap.

Areas of the town will experience power cuts on 14-19 February.

Although efforts are being made to ensure that there is no significant disruption to the electricity supply, this work will inevitably cause some inconvenience.

To keep updated, go to EdC Siem Reap Facebook page.