Phnom Oenh: The JENESYS program aims to promote mutual understanding and confidence-building among the people of Japan and the countries involved and to build the basis of future cooperation and friendship.

Through this program, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited over 2100 Cambodian youth since 2007.

Recently, at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, 12 Cambodian students from seven universities along with students from ASEAN countries and East Timor to visit Japan from February 8-18, 2020, under the Student and Youth Exchange Program between Japan and countries in East Asia called JENESYS 2019.

Delegates will be divided into five groups on a variety of topics: Tourism and sustainable tourism developmeny, migrant workers, quality education, food waste and understanding disaster reduction.

They will learn more about each issue through discussions, attending seminars hosted by specialists, and visiting places. They will also have the opportunity to experience Japanese culture.



Participants will be able to gain a deeper understanding of Japan and to share their experiences with the Cambodian people afterwards when they return. RASMEI



