PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — About 92.68 percent, or 13,131 villages of Cambodia’s total villages, had access to electricity by the end of 2019, a Mines and Energy Ministry’s report showed on Tuesday.

The report, released during the ministry’s annual conference, indicated that some 2.68 million houses, or 75 percent of the country’s 3.57 million houses, had the electricity connected by the end of last year.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Mines and Energy Suy Sem said the government is committed to having all villages in the kingdom connected to electricity by the end of 2020.

“We are continuing to develop electricity sources and grids in order to ensure energy stability and to meet the growing demand of electricity,” he said.

According to the report, the electricity available for the country last year was 3,382 megawatts, up 28 percent from 2,635 megawatts in 2018.

Main electricity sources are hydroelectric dams and coal-fired power plants, it said, adding that the kingdom has seven Chinese-built hydropower dams with a total capacity of 1,328 megawatts and three coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 675 megawatts. XINHUA