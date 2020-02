Phnom Penh: Ly Sovann, spokesman for the Ministry of Health told local media analysis of a Dutch patient’s test results for coronavirus have come back negative.

The Dutch tourist had entered Cambodia on a cruise ship in Sihanoukville, with a high fever, coughing, and was thought to possibly be infected with the virus, so was taken to Sihanouk Hospital and place in isolation.

Tests from Pasteur Institute came back with a negative result. KBN