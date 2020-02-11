Crime FEATURED Latest 

11 Thieves Get A Close Shave

Phnom Penh: Daun Penh Police organized a press conference to name and shame 11 thieves who had been active in Daun Penh district and across the whole of Phnom Penh.

This event was held at 2:30 pm on February 10, 2020. According to Daun Penh district police chief Lt. Col. Chantha, the Daun Penh police have been searching day and night to arrest 11 suspects on motorbikes, wanted for 6 robberies in different locations.

The 11 suspects, along with six motorbikes, were temporarily detained at Daun Penh district police inspector general’s office. The case is being forwarded to the prosecution of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings. MCPN

