Kep: There was an incident on February 10, 2020 at 1:10 pm, at the intersection of National Road No. 13-35 located in Chamkar Chek village, Pong Teuk commune, Damnak Chang district, Kep province, involving a truck-trailer and a train.

The truck with Kampot license plate 3A-1252 was driven from south to north by a male named Kokina, 22, of Thom Thmey village, Dang Tung commune, Kampot province. A Cat excavator was knocked into a ditch.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and the train continued on to Sihanoukville.