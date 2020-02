Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Chief Gen. Chuon Narin on the morning of February 9, 2020 informed the citizens that dozens of stolen motorcycles have been taken to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police headquarters. The motorbikes were seized from an illegal pawn shop which was trading in stolen goods.

Owners are asked to bring all original documents in order to view and reclaim their bike if it is among those being stored. KBN