Phnom Penh: A Ford Ranger overturned after colliding with a Mercedes S350 at an intersection, but did not injure anyone.

The iincident happened at 2:30 am on February 10, 2020 at the intersection of 214 and 51, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a white Ford Ranger, Phnom Penh 2AY-7119 with a group of several men and women inside were traveling along Pasteur (51) in the north-to-south direction, when the Mercedes S130, Phnom Penh 2M-8787 puled out from 214 and crashed into the right side of the Ranger, causing the Ford to roll over. Luckily no one was hurt, but the cars were damaged.

According to sources, the owner of the Mercedes Ranger was speeding and ignored the stop sign. Both vehicles were handed over to the traffic authority to wait for a solution later. KHMERNOTE