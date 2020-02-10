Phnom Penh: On February 9, 2020 a 13 year-old girl was found dead at a house along National Route 5 in Daun Penh District.

The girl was reported to be a grade A student at Wat Phnom High School in Grade 7, and described as one of the brightest in the class.

At about 4:30 pm, the victim was seen buying food, and around 6 pm her brother went to the roof of the house to find his clothes, and saw the girl had hanged herself. Reports say that she had earlier had an argument with her mother.

The body was prepared for a traditional funeral. AREY