PHNOM PENH –┬áPolice raided “FLY” recreation center in Chroy Changva and arrested 18 women and 34 men on drug charges. A quantity of narcotics were also seized and sent to the Phnom Penh Police Headquarters.

Authorities said that the operation to crack down on drug-related sites took place around midnight on February 9, 2020 at the nightclub on Road 6, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva.

A press conference is expected later. POST