The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts will call on all singers to educate themselves on intellectual property rights and similar rights. Though no specific date has been set, Sim Samuth, director of the Copyright and Related Rights Division, confirmed that the ministry is meeting to discuss the matter.

Recently, the original song, “Because of You”, originally recorded by the emperor, Sin Sisamouth, was remade by 2 female singers with the title “Because of You” with lyrics.

According to the Copyright and similar rights, this is illegal. In addition to the above, there are still many cases where the current singer has re tweaked the original song or remixed the lyrics in order to do use a recording without permission.



Sim Samuth, director of the Copyright and Related Rights Division, confirmed to the media by telephone that “Because of You” is under the control of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.



“We are now meeting to discuss what to do with them (the modern singers). However, the ministry plans to invite all digital musicians to introduce a series of copyright and similar rights.”



He explained the legal nature of the copyright and the similar rights belong to the heirs of the author, based on the laws of heritage. In the case of non-heirs, however, the state, represented by the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, controls those rights.



The head of the Copyright and Related Rights Department says that even if there is no legal claim, the ministry will transfer the rights.



Overall, if a song is under the control of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, then the person who makes it, produces or reproduces shall obtain permission from the Ministry. However, if the songs are copyrighted, the artists and producers must ask for permission from the copyright owner.



It has been confirmed that the ministry has handed over 130 songs to Sin Sisakol, the grandson of Sin Sisamouth. 55 songs to wife Bun Chhoeun: Keat Kimlen. One song goes to Ros Sereysothea’s sister, Ros Samoeun. Thirty songs were given to Mr. El Bunna and 65 songs to the wife of Svay Svay Oeun, Mrs. Som Sam Oun (maiden name Sophal Sany).



The Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Culture is trying to work with the relevant ministries to stop the crimes, related to Cambodian arts. THMEY THMEY