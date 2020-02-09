PHNOM PENH – A Chinese man has completely recovered from the novel coronavirus after his treatment in Sihanoukville. He will leave the hospital on Monday, February 10, Health Minister Mam Bunheng has confirmed.

Jia Jianhua, 60, arrived in Wuhan with his family of three in Sihanoukville on January 23, 2020. After two days, he had an unusual fever and was taken by a health officer to test for coronavirus on January 27, 2020 and placed in isolation in Preah Sihanouk Referral Hospital.

Minister Mam Bunheng expressed his joy and congratulations on the success of Cambodian health services, while around 21,552 patients have been cured worldwide.

According to law enforcement sources, the Chinese man will also leave Cambodia on February 11, 2020 after he is discharged from the hospital.

Ministry of Health spokesman Lee Sovan also confirmed that as of February 9, 2020, no new cases of the coronavirus had been identified. AREY