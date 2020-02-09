Phnom Penh: PAnti-Narcotics Police have cracked down on a case of transnational drug trafficking from Thailand to Cambodia, and seized more than 15 kilograms of drugs.

On February 06, 2020 at 21:10, the Special Forces of the Anti-Narcotics Division (A11), investigating cross-border drug trafficking from Thailand to Cambodia raided a property in Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh.

Phy Sophal, 34 year old Cambodian was arrested, along with 15 kg of what is thought to be methamphetamine. POST NEWS

