Siem Reap: A $7.2 million-dollar Ferris wheel in Siem Reap province is expected to open on 1 March this year, according to the Siem Reap Department of Tourism.

The wheel in Svay Dangkum Commune, has been constructed by an investment from Angkor Eye Company Limited.

The Ferris wheel is 85 metres high with 48 baskets which will be able to accommodate up to 192 people, and will be the third highest in Asia.

The project began on 30 June 2019, with permission from the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

The Japanese built wheel weighs over 700 tons.

Photos: CONSTRUCTION-PROPERTY