Phnom Penh: A source has told CNE that an expat has died in a BKK1 gym located on Street 51. Other sources say the incident happened on Wednesday 5 February.

The man, who will not be named until the story is confirmed, was reportedly British and in his mid 20’s, who worked for a global conservation agency. He was also a keen sportsman and known in the Phnom Penh rugby community.

Information received suggests that he died of a heart attack in the pool after a work-out session in the gym. The incident has so far been kept out of the local news.

There is no suggestion that the place where the death occurred was at fault, or in any way contributed to the event.

We will update when more information is known.