Driver Runs After RAV4 Takes On Divider

PHNOM PENH: A man driving a RAV4 vehicles at speed through an intersection plowed into a concrete barrier.

The incident happened at 9.10 pm on February 7, 2020 at the intersection along Street 289 and 516 in Boeng Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork.

The driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and took the vehicle to be stored at the traffic police office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters to await legal settlement.

