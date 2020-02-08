Cambodian authorities have been put on alert after reports that a Vietnamese police officer who shot 4 people dead and injured on more may have escaped across the border.

Le Quoc Tuan, 32, who works at the custody and temporary detention office of the District 11 police department in HCMC, has been on the run since the incident on January 29, according to a report from VN Express.

He reportedly shot dead four men in Tan Thanh Dong Commune in the outlying district of HCMC’s Cu Chi after joining a group of locals to play Sic bo, a game of chance played with three dice.

Tuan lost all his money and asked to play one more game hoping to recoup it. But no one agreed to play, and he got angry, yelled at the group and left.

He returned in a while with an assault rifle and fired eight shots at the group, killing four instantly and injuring one.

Tuan, a married father of 2, then fled the scene on a motorcycle still carrying the weapon.

The 33 years old is described as 1.66 meters tall. People living in the provinces bordering Cambodia-Vietnam are asked to be alert, in case the suspect is sheltering in Cambodia.

Police ask anyone with information to call 097 9889 272.

CRIME SCENE IMAGES