Phnom Penh: A fire broke out in a factory at around 5:30 pm on February 8, 2020, in Stung Meanchey 3, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh. As of 7:30 pm the fire had not been contained.



HE Neth Vatha, Director of the Ministry of Interior’s Fire and Fire Department said that the building had partially collapsed and was difficult to control as there were very few water source in the area This fireplace. The situation may continue to evolve.

He added that the firefighters are intervening and all departments have cooperated well and so far, around 40 to 45 trucks of water have been used.

So far this year there have been 77 fires compared to 50 last year. In January, fires destroyed the homes of 90 people, killing five and injuring one. Of these, 40% were caused by electrical problems, fuel, 39% and unknown causes 21%.

VIDEO: TVFB