Siem Reap: An Austrian national, who was handed over to the Siem Reap immigation office on December 23, 2019, after being caught in Battambang on a lengthy over stay, was deported from the country.

Austrian STEFAN FINLEY FELIX KONIG, 34 years old, was put on a flight home on February 7, 2020 at 2100 hours, from Siem Reap International Airport. He departed on Flight PG-910 (REP-BKK-VIE) to Austria and has been banned from re-entry for three years. POST