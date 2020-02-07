Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Royal Group Plan 700mw Coal Station In Koh Kong

cne0 Views 0 Comments , , , , ,

Phnom Penh: According to initial reports this morning, two coal-fired power plants have been approved. A 265 megawatt plant in Trapeang Prasat district, Oddar Meanchey province, and factory development projects, and a coal burning plant of 700 MW in Botum Sakor district, Koh Kong province. The projects will be an investment by the Royal Group of Kith Meng.

The 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant project in Koh Kong province is the second major project after tycoon Kith Meng invested in hydropower at the Lower Sesan 2, a 400 megawatt hydropower plant in Stung Treng province. SWIFT

(Picture, plans for Sihanoukville coal plant, 2019)

You May Also Like

Military Officer Smashes Businessman With Ball

cne0

UPDATE: Kampot 9 Year Old Recovering From Attack

cne0

UPDATE: Swedish Beggar Goes Viral (Video Added)

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *