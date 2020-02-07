Phnom Penh: According to initial reports this morning, two coal-fired power plants have been approved. A 265 megawatt plant in Trapeang Prasat district, Oddar Meanchey province, and factory development projects, and a coal burning plant of 700 MW in Botum Sakor district, Koh Kong province. The projects will be an investment by the Royal Group of Kith Meng.

The 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant project in Koh Kong province is the second major project after tycoon Kith Meng invested in hydropower at the Lower Sesan 2, a 400 megawatt hydropower plant in Stung Treng province. SWIFT

(Picture, plans for Sihanoukville coal plant, 2019)