Koh Kong: A military police officer who fired six shots at a massage parlor has been arrested by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

The incident took place at a massage parlor in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh, on the night of January 31, 2020.

The unnamed officer arrested in Sre Ambel District, Koh Kong Province at 4:00 pm, on February 6.

After the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Department for questioning. POST NEWS