Frenchman Gets His Phone Back

Phnom Penh: On February 6, 2020, police arrested two suspects for aggravated robbery (on a motorbike, stealing a cellphone) on Street 240, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

One suspect was identified as Chhim Heng Long, 30 years old, of Russey Keo District, Phnom Penh. His partner in crime wasn’t named in the source. Both of them had used drugs.

The victim, GASTALDI GIL, a 56-year-old French national, was reunited with his stolen phone.

The suspect’s motorcycle was seized by police. POST NEWS

