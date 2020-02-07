Phnom Penh: Two men in a fast moving Camry hit a central divider, totally wrecking the car.

The incident took place at 10:15 pm on February 6, 2020 along Street 289 in front of the Krasang gas station “TELA” and the military police station in Boeung Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Two unidentified men were driving a white Camry without a license plate

northbound on 289 at high speed. Arriving at the scene of the crash, the driver, probably drunk car slammed into the central divider. Both driver and passenger promptly disappeared.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and towed the car to the traffic office of Phnom Penh Municipal Police to take legal action.