Phnom Penh – Rod Bassett, director of London-based Unitedgreen, and his colleagues on February 5 discussed agricultural investment, in particular the development of dairy farms.

During the meeting, Mr. Rod Bassett briefed the Minister with a briefing on the company’s profile, business profile, investment structure, etc. In particular, the purpose of the meeting was to deepen the investment policy of the Royal Government as well as the Ministry on milk production using the latest technology for the processing of dairy milk for the domestic market and export.

He added that Cambodia has potential in the agricultural sector, as well as a full range of opportunities, but that it has not yet begun to implement technology at all points of the production chain, bridging the gap between farmers’ products and markets. In view of this, the company is interested in planning investment projects from the base of production to the market, bringing agricultural modernization and agro-industrialization.

The Minister expressed his support for and welcomed the company’s objective, as Cambodia is now making positive and rapid progress, both politically and socio-economically, which is very favorable for investors in Cambodia and overseas. The Minister suggested that the company should start with small scale farms and gradually expand their business in line with the country’s growing trend and demand for milk.

In addition, he advised companies to thoroughly study key support structures such as water, electricity and transportation to make sure the upcoming investment projects go smoothly. The ministry will be waiting to cooperate with the company to make the project a success as planned. SWIFT

In related dairy news, the growing industry in Thailand is facing a foot and mouth outbreak.