Kandal: Amid hugs and tears, Australian missionary Martin Chan has been bailed on his third attempt in a Phnom Penh court on Friday amid a bitter legal dispute over the construction of a school.

“I’m relieved and feeling very good, I just want to go home with my wife,” the 49-year-old told AAP outside the court.

“Prison has been difficult but the guards were very good to me because they know my story.”

Chan immediately hugged his wife and was taken back to Kandal Provincial Prison, where he shared a cell with up to 95 other inmates for the last three months, to sign-off on paperwork required for his release. PORTSTEPHENSEXAMINER