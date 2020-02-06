Crime FEATURED Latest 

Underage Prostitution Ring In Phnom Penh Thmey

Phnom Penh: On February 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm, the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Force office issued arrested a suspect and 6 Victims, (2 Minor) on prostitution charges. It is alleged that young girls were sent to have sex with clients in a hotel and guest house. The raids occurred in 2 locations.

1. At Mlop Svay Leap restaurant, 1003 corner of St. 1956, Tumnup Village, Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, arrested one suspect, Keth Ratanak alias Ahaz, a 29-year-old Cambodian, and two female victims.

2. At Sweet Boutique Motel, 1003 Corner Street, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, 4 victims (2 minors) were taken away.

Currently, the office is building a case and sending the suspect to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, while six victims (and two minors) were handed over to the Phnom Penh Municipal Department of Labor. TNN

