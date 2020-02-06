International tourist arrivals in Cambodia totaled 6,610,592 in 2019, up 6.6% on 2018. according to Tourism Minister Thong Khon, on February 1, 2020.

He added that despite the challenges of the global economy, Cambodia has maintained a healthy growth of tourists.

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon said: “In 2019 Cambodia received 6.61 million international tourists, an increase of 6.6% compared to 2018.

Number of international tourists visiting priority areas (2019 versus 2018) Phnom Penh received 4,404,895 international tourists About 55.8% of the total, up 22% compared to 2018,

Siem Reap/Angkor received 2.205m international tourists ,or 27.9% of the total, down 14.9%

Coastal areas received 1,204,374 international tourists, accounting for 15.3 percent of the total, up 37.3%

Northeast Ecotourism receives 81,588 international tourists, equal to 1% of the total tourist arrivals increasing by 8.6% from 2018

The number of foreign tourists arriving in Cambodia is as follows:

1. China’s 2,361,849 up 16%,

2. Vietnam 908,803 increased 13.6%

3. Thailand increased by 22%

4. Lao PDR 363,951, down 14.6%

5. Korea 254,874 down 15.5%

6. America 248,863 decreased 0.8%

7. Japan 207,636, down 1.3%

8. Malaysia’s 203,008 increased 0.9%.

9. France, 164,117, down 3.9%

10. Britain 163,177, up by 0.5%.

According to Thong Khon, the number of domestic tourists in 2019 was approximately 11.5 million, an increase of 2.1% compared to 2018. KPT