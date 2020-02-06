Crime FEATURED Latest 

Laotian Caught With 4 kg Of Methamphetamine



Phnom Penh: Following an investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, at 10:45 pm, February 5, 2020, forces cracked down on cross-border drug trafficking from Laos to Cambodia (via Trapeang Kralar Gate, Stung Treng Province). A suspect was apprehended at a PTT station (Café Amazon) on National Road 6A is located in Chroy Changva.

SENG CHANH DOUANGCHAY, 68, a national of Laos PDR, was caught with 4 packets methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 4 kg. POST NEWS

