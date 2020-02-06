PHNOM PENH, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) – The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia issued a press release confirming the results of tests on a Chinese patient who was found with a new strain of coronavirus in Preah Sihanouk province.

Two test results have showed negative results for the virus. If the third test shows that there is no coronavirus, the patient may be discharged from the hospital by day February 10th.

On January 27, 2020, the Ministry of Health implemented a quarantine measure to isolate Jia Jianhua, 60 after he fell ill on a trip from Wuhan. He has been in isolation in Preah Sihanouk Provincial Hospital.

Medical attention was given and his condition carefully monitored. The patient is now in good health, and a test on this man’s lab by the Institut Pasteur Cambodia has presented two negative results as of February 6, 2020. RASMEI