The World Lethwei Championship will be held in Phnom Penh on April 3 as Cambodia hosts the tournament for the first time.

The championship organised by the World Lethwei Championship organisation is also being held in a country outside of Myanmar for the first time.

“We have confirmed the tournament in Cambodia on April 3, and then we have plans to hold a tournament in Thailand in June. However, the fight card for the event in Cambodia is still being finalised as we are still working on the matchups between fighters,” said U Zay Thiha, president of World Lethwei Championship. MMTIMES

Lethwei, or Burmese boxing is a full contact combat sport from Myanmar that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. Lethwei is considered to be one of the most aggressive and brutal martial arts in the world, because the fighters fight bareknuckle with only the use of tape and gauze on their hands. The use of fists, elbows, knees, and feet, but more surprisingly, the head makes it a very unusual martial art. Although disallowed in many combat sports, the use of headbutt is an important of a Lethwei fighter’s arsenal. This is the reason it also known as “The Art of 9 Limbs”. WIKIPEDIA