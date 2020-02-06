Battambang: The Provincial Government in Battambang City say that due to the refurbishment of Wat Leang Water Treatment Plant and leaking pipes, immediate repairs are ​​needed.

To ensure the safety of the water supply and the supply of water, the technicians need time to repair, so during this period (*maybe around 3 days), the water supply service may experience some disruptions. There may be a water pressure drop and insufficient water in some locations.



Mr. Uch Kleng, President of Battambang Water Supply Authority, confirmed that according to this notice, and acknowledge and apologize for the inconvenience.

RASMEI