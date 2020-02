Phnom Penh: On February 5, 2020 at 11:30 am, a foreign woman who had illegally entered Cambodia was handed over to Immigration officials.

The woman, JOSEPHINE NAKAKANDE, a 30-year-old Ugandan illegally entered the Kingdom of Cambodia from Thailand into Poipet on Tuesday. 30.01.2020.



The case is being forwarded to the Directorate General of Immigration to carry out further legal proceedings. POST NEWS