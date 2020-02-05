Phnom Penh: A Woman drunk driving at speed hit a utility pole and an LHR gas sign.

This incident happened at 1:00 am on February 5, 2020, along Hanoi Road in Anlong Krang Village, Sangkat Khmum, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Before the accident, an unidentified woman was driving a white Toyota Prius, Phnom Penh 2AW-0265 on the southbound side of the highway at high speed. It swerved and hit the pole and sign.

The car was badly damaged, but luckily the accident caused no injuries.

After a while, another vehicle arrived to pick up the woman driver, who left the scene.

After the incident, local authorities arrived the vehicle was taken to be stored at the Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Police.